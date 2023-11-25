Maharashtra ATS Swiftly Resolves Mumbai Airport Threat Case in 48 Hours; Kerala Resident Arrested and Handed Over to Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) swiftly tackled the threat issued to Mumbai International Airport, solving the case within 48 hours. The accused apprehended by the ATS has been transferred to Mumbai police for ongoing investigation. The Maharashtra ATS mentioned, ‘An anonymous individual sent an email to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, issuing a threatening message of detonating Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless 1 million dollars in Bitcoin was paid.’ This alarming communication created a tense atmosphere at the airport managed by MIAL.

Following a complaint filed by MIAL at Sahar Police Station, Mumbai police registered a case under Section 505 (1) (b) and 385. The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra State conducted a parallel technical investigation alongside the crime branch, tracing the threatening email’s origin to Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ATS further stated, ‘A team was promptly dispatched to Kerala, successfully identifying and detaining the individual responsible for sending the threatening email. The suspect is being handed over to Sahar Police Station, Mumbai, for further inquiry.’

According to the FIR, an unknown person utilized the email address ‘feedback.Bom@adani.com’ to contact MIAL, threatening a bomb detonation at Mumbai airport and demanding a $1 million ransom via ‘quaidacasrol@gmail.com.’

Mumbai’s Sahar Police initiated a case against the unidentified individual under IPC Sections 385 and 505 (1) (b) and commenced an extensive investigation, tracing the IP address in efforts to ascertain the identity of the accused.”