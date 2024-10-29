KCCI discusses key trade issues with CM  

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: A delegation from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led by President Javid Ahmad Tenga, met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat to discuss pressing issues affecting trade and commerce in the region.

The KCCI Executive Committee, representing various economic sectors, participated in the meeting, presenting a detailed memorandum that highlighted challenges faced across industries in Kashmir. For the handicrafts sector, the Chamber expressed concerns about declining exports, proposing greater opportunities for stakeholders through national and international exhibitions. They suggested district-specific clusters to promote local crafts, upgrades to GI-related infrastructure and manpower at the Craft Development Institute, and a unique ITC (HSN) code for Kashmiri handicrafts. Additional requests included reduced GST rates on handicrafts, the creation of an international expo mart, and seminars to revive traditional crafts.

In tourism, KCCI addressed the need to simplify license renewals for hotels, houseboats, and travel businesses, alongside easing permissions for necessary repairs and upgrades in popular tourist areas like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and others. They also recommended common sewage treatment and waste management systems at major tourist destinations, advocating for sustainable development, increased marketing, MICE tourism, adventure tourism opportunities, and rationalizing service charges for the hotel industry. Further proposals included recognizing homestays and paying guest accommodations as residential activities, amending the outdated Tourist Trade Act of 1978, resolving hotel lease cases, and introducing Leave Travel Concessions for government employees in the off-season.

The horticulture sector received attention, with KCCI requesting its classification as a priority lending sector, a structured land allotment policy, diversified CA infrastructure data, crop insurance, and increased adoption of solar power.

KCCI also raised issues in the industrial sector, advocating for streamlined policies, prompt disbursement of government incentives, and efficient implementation of the New Central Sector Scheme. The Chamber highlighted the need for solar subsidies, dedicated field officers, a cost equalizer mechanism, Gem Portal concerns, rehabilitation for struggling industrial units, pending industrial land transfers, and targeted skill development. Financial relief measures were also sought, with KCCI calling for a special One-Time Settlement Scheme from J&K Bank, power amnesty for commercial consumers, and support for the education sector, particularly around registration renewals, government-private school collaborations, and challenging recent amendments.