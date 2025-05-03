KCCI delegation visits family of Pahalgam braveheart

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: A delegation from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), led by President Javid Ahmad Tenga, visited the residence of Syed Adil in Hapatnad to offer condolences to his bereaved family. Syed Adil tragically lost his life at Baisaran on April 22 while courageously attempting to rescue tourists.

The visiting KCCI team included Junior Vice President Fayaz Punjabi, Secretary General Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Treasurer Zubair Mahajan, and Executive Committee Member Tauseef Bhat. The delegation expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving family, particularly with the father of the deceased, Syed Hyder Shah.

During the visit, KCCI lauded Syed Adil’s bravery, noting that his selfless act of saving lives had drawn admiration not only from Kashmir but also from people across the world. The Chamber assured the family of its full moral and meaningful support during this difficult time.

“The courage and humanity shown by Syed Adil are a source of inspiration for all of us,” said Secretary General Faiz Ahmad Bakshi. “His sacrifice will always be remembered.”