KCCI delegation calls on J&K Bank top brass

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) today called on the top management of J&K Bank and discussed the progress of announcement of revival package for the tourism and allied sectors which have suffered severe setbacks in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam attack.

The delegation comprised of KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga and Senior Vice President Ashiq Hussain Shangloo. From J&K Bank, the meeting was attended by Sudhir Gupta, Executive Director; Shabir Ahmad, Head IAPM; and Rajesh Tikoo, Credit Head.

During the discussions, the KCCI leadership highlighted the financial distress being faced by hoteliers, houseboat owners, transporters, traders, artisans, and other stakeholders connected with tourism. The Chamber impressed upon the Bank the urgent need of immediately rolling out a comprehensive revival and rehabilitation package tailored to address the specific needs of these sectors. The delegation also demanded the announcement of a new One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to provide relief to stressed borrowers and enable them to rebuild their businesses.

Responding to the concerns, the J&K Bank management assured the KCCI that the matter was receiving top priority. They conveyed that a suitable revival package is being worked out and will be announced within the next week.