Kavinder to take oath as Ladakh’s LG today

Srinagar, Jul 17: Kavinder Gupta, former deputy chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir and veteran BJP leader, is set to be sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Friday morning at Leh.

Official sources said Gupta would be administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, at Leh.

His warrant of appointment is likely to be read out by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal. The oath ceremony, scheduled to take place at Raj Niwas at 9:30 am, would be attended by Chief Executive Councilors and Executive Councilors of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, representatives of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, as well as senior officers from the civil administration and police.

The LG-designate arrived in Ladakh today and received a warm welcome at Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rinpoche airport. Justice Pillai also reached Leh today to administer the oath to Gupta.

Gupta was deputy CM in Mehooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP government, which collapsed in June 2018 following withdrawal of support to it by the BJP, citing the deteriorating security situation in the erstwhile state.

Gupta has become the first politician to hold the position of LG Ladakh. Until now, Ladakh UT has been administered by non-political appointees- Radha Krishna Mathur (a retired IAS officer) and Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (an Army veteran).