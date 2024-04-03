Kathua Shootout: LG Sinha Vows Justice as Cop Succumbs to Injuries

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that “every drop of the blood of our martyr will be avenged” after the Probationary Sub-Inspector, Deepak Sharma, who suffered severe head injuries during an encounter with a gangster in Kathua region, died during treatment.

In a post on X, LG Manoj Sinha said, “I salute the valour & indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting & neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua.

“His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma”, he said.

Sinha said, “The nation stands in solidarity with martyr’s family, Jammu & Kashmir Police, whose dedication, resilience & courage in battling variety of challenges & adversaries continue to inspire us. Every drop of blood of our martyr will be avenged and we are committed to create a fear-free J&K.”

