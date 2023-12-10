Srinagar: Sole woman Cricketer from Kashmir Valley up for auction has gone unsold at a ceremony underway at Mumbai.

Jasia (35), who had become the only woman Cricketer to feature in WPL after being bought by Delhi for a base price of ₹20 Lakh in last edition, failed to attract the bidders as she went unsold in the second round of the auction for the WPL edition 2024.

Jasia, a resident of Braripora village, some 63 kms south of Srinagar, is a right-hand top order batter who has made her foray into Women’s T20 cricket at various national level tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)