SRINAGAR: Anjali and her husband Ajit had planned their visit to Kashmir in January for months, eager to witness the anticipated snowfall. Their excitement, however, turned to disappointment as Kashmir experienced an unusual absence of major snowfall this season.

Undeterred, their travel agents suggested a trip to Sinthan Top, which still retained some snow compared to the main destinations in the valley.

“Although we couldn’t see snowfall, there was still some snow there. We walked over the snow and clicked pictures since it was on our bucket list to see snowfall,” Anjali said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Anjali, many tourists have now included Sinthan Top in their itineraries to experience the winter magic that has been scarce in the valley this season.

Kashmir, renowned for its pristine snow-covered landscapes in winter, is currently experiencing an unusual warmth with no significant snowfall. This has prompted both tourists and locals to explore alternative destinations to embrace the winter charm.

Sinthan Top has emerged as the preferred spot for those seeking a snowy escape. Armed with cameras and warm clothing, tourists are making the most of the available snow at Sinthan Top, engaging in various snow-related activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want to spoil the trip for our guests. So we have included a day trip to Sinthan Top in our itinerary so that they could enjoy snow,” said Javaid Ahmad Khan, a travel agent.

Similarly, Marchop Top in Ganderbal district is becoming a popular destination for tourists eager to witness and enjoy snow.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough snowfall this season. There is a little snow in Marchop Top where some tourists prefer to visit,” said Mohammad Arif, founder of Cliffhangers India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thajwas Glacier in Sonmarg is also attracting a good number of tourists who visit the destination to witness snow.

Travel agents mention that these alternative destinations are experiencing a significant influx of tourists in the absence of snowfall in mainland Kashmir. (KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)