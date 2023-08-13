Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said he was glad to see people of Srinagar and entire Kashmir wholeheartedly taking part in Tiranga rallies

“I am glad to see that the people of Srinagar and the entire Kashmir are wholeheartedly taking part in Tiranga rallies. Kashmiris have realized that honor of tricolor is the honor of India and those Martyr’s who laid their lives for the integrity and sovereignty of the country,” he told reporters at SKICC while flagging off Tiranga Yatra from SKICC premises to Botanical Garden.

” Today it is a proud moment and I am very much glad that besides police and civil administration, people from Kashmir in large numbers wholeheartedly participated in Tiranga rallies,” LG Manoj Sinha added.

LG Sinha said that people’s participation in such endeavors will yield positive results and “will take J&K and India to the highest standards of development.”

He also thanked media personnel for assisting the government in making J&K a peaceful abode and extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.