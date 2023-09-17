In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared insights into the transformation occurring in the region. He highlighted the positive impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisions on the residents and emphasized significant changes in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinha noted that the once-prevalent issues of stone-pelting and strikes have ceased, and schools and colleges are operating normally. He expressed that the people no longer live in fear of terrorists and separatists, attributing this newfound freedom to the burgeoning nightlife in the region.

Here are some key highlights from the conversation:

Challenges Faced:

Manoj Sinha acknowledged that one of the immediate challenges was restoring an efficient, transparent, and honest administrative system while ensuring financial discipline. Identifying and taking action against supporters of terrorists and separatists within the government machinery was a priority. The administration implemented an e-office system, digitized numerous services, and established accountability mechanisms for project completion.

Current Situation:

Sinha rejected a solely political lens, asserting that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing positive changes. He claimed that the ecosystem of terrorists has almost been dismantled, infiltration reduced, and the security grid fortified. He emphasized that terrorism is on its last legs, with actions taken against terrorists and their supporters at every level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Future Challenges:

The Lieutenant Governor outlined the primary goal as making Jammu and Kashmir economically self-reliant. Ensuring financial discipline and transparency will be essential. Sinha praised the growth in tax collection due to the establishment of new industries and a transparent environment but acknowledged that more work is needed to achieve self-reliance. A transaction advisor will be appointed to facilitate this process.

Benefits to the Public:

Sinha highlighted the shift from a conflict economy to one where more residents benefit. A significant increase in tourism has positively impacted the region’s economy, benefitting common individuals such as taxi drivers and shopkeepers.

Return of Kashmiri Hindus:

On the issue of the return of Kashmiri Hindus, Sinha affirmed the government’s commitment to their rehabilitation in a secure and dignified environment. He mentioned the Prime Minister’s Employment Package Scheme and the allocation of additional posts to facilitate this return. Land will be provided at affordable rates for those wishing to build houses, and Sinha expressed optimism with the support of many Kashmiri Muslims.

Future Plans:

When asked about his political future, Sinha stated that he is entirely focused on his current role and aims to bring happiness to the people’s lives through his work in Jammu and Kashmir.

The interview with Manoj Sinha sheds light on the evolving situation in the region and the government’s efforts to address challenges and drive development.

(With inputs from Dainik Jagran)