SRINAGAR: Author and photographer of Kashmiri origin Irfan Nabi has won the prestigious ‘UAE Authors Award’ for his book ‘Alluring Kashmir’.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Alluring Kashmir – The Inner Spirit ‘ was co-authored with filmmaker and writer Nilosree Biswas.



The book, a sensitive portrayal of the free flowing life of Kashmir through the seasons and years touches upon all aspects of an ethnicity and society that has been often known for the strife it has undergone. Irfan has driven his narrative in the book off the beaten path with his words and photographic compositions.

President UAE Mastermind Awards Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.

“Congratulations Irfan Nabi for winning UAE AUTHORS AWARD

For his book Alluring Kashmir – The Inner Spirit

At UAE MASTERMIND AWARDS 2023

24th June – Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina (sic),” said Al Obeidl, who is also the President World Talent Hunt.

Interestingly, Irfan Nabi hailing from Sanatnagar area of the summer capital, worked as a doctor but then left his job in Dubai to pursue his passion for photography and writing. Initially, he had taken to photography as a hobby but it later turned into a profession after his works got featured in the National Geographic Museum and other international exhibitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

His works took the shape of a book after he met film-maker/ writer Nilosree Biswas, whose independent documentary ‘Broken Memory Shining Dust’ was an ‘official selection’ at the 65th Cannes International Film Festival. Later, they co-authored ‘Alluring Kashmir’ published by Niyogi books, which covers several aspects of the Valley related to its history, spirituality, landscape, arts and craft besides culture.

Irfan Nabi’s works, writings and photography often combine universal elements of human lives, apparently unnoticed incidents and moments that in their truest meaning are transformative and monumental.

Irfan’s medical career found a distinct calling in creatives of writing and photography when he started working on his voluminous, richly illustrated nonfiction.

Irfan’s books found their home across world’s prestigious national and university libraries like The British Library, Library of Congress, Columbia University, Harvard University, New York Public Library, National Library of Scotland and more.

His recent works include ‘Banaras of Gods, Humans and Stories’ – an up-close view of the antiquarian city of Banaras and ‘Calcutta On Your Plate’, a book that tracks Kolkata erstwhile Calcutta’s history through its gastronomy .

Irfan deeply bonds with people and culture of isolated regions of the world. A book on Ladakh is in the stage of being shot and written and will be published as a part of a series documenting ancient regions and societies.

When he is not holding a pen or a camera Irfan often picks up his gardening tools to nurture what he is passionate about, his collection of Damask roses.