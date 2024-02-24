Kashmiri Resident Reported Missing in Russia

SRINAGAR: Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh, a Kashmiri resident from Hajinar village in Tangdhar, Kupwara district, has been reported missing in Russia, leaving his family deeply distressed. The JK Student Association has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through the “X” platform, seeking assistance to locate Zahoor and ensure his safe return home.

Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh, who previously worked in Chandigarh, traveled to Russia in December 2023 accompanied by two companions – Arbaab from Uttar Pradesh and Asfaan from Hyderabad, according to information shared by the J&K Students Association.

The JKSA posted on X, “One Kashmiri, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Hajinar Tangdar Kupwara, has gone missing in Russia. His family is deeply concerned about his well-being. Request MEA India to provide necessary support to locate him and ensure his safe return to his family.”

“He was employed in Chandigarh, traveled to Russia in December 2023 with two companions – Arbaab from Uttar Pradesh and Asfaan from Hyderabad. MEA India, your prompt action is needed to bring him back home to his loved ones,” it added.