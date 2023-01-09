Kashmiri poet and recipient of the Gayanpeth Award, Prof. Rehman Rahi passed away on Monday.

He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his Vicharnag home in Srinagar.He was nearly 98.

Rahi has mentored hundreds of students and academics while also publishing nearly a dozen books and translations.

He received practically every honour for his contributions to the language.

Rahi started his career as a PWD clerk in 1948. He was later associated with Khidmat newspaper as a sub-editor.

In 1952 he did his masters in Persian and a decade later another master’s in English. For most of his career, he taught at the University of Kashmir.