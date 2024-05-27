Kashmiri ‘phiran’ makes red carpet debut at Cannes

Srinagar, May 27: Renowned international director Rahhat Shah Kazmi made a stunning appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, debuting the traditional Kashmiri attire “Phiran” on the red carpet. The launch of his upcoming film “Love In Vietnam” also garnered significant attention from the audience and press.

Rahhat Shah Kazmi, known for his thought-provoking cinema, has been instrumental in introducing several actors to the Cannes platform. This time, he himself walked the red carpet for his film “Love In Vietnam”, which features Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Vietnamese superstar Kha Ngan in lead roles.

The film, backed by veteran filmmaker Omung Kumar, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur, is a co-production between India and Vietnam. It is based on the best-selling Turkish novel “Madonna in a Fur Coat”. Rahhat attributed the enthusiastic response to the film’s launch to its unique love story and international appeal.

When asked about his traditional attire, Rahhat expressed pride in presenting Kashmir’s culture and attire on the global stage. He promised to bring more traditional styles to red carpets at Cannes and other festivals in the future.

The launch event at the Bharat Pavilion and Cannes Film Festival was widely covered by news portals, with even the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeting about it.