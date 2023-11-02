Srinagar: A self-defense event in North Kashmir’s Handwara district took a concerning turn when thirteen students lost consciousness. The incident unfolded at a government school in a village in Handwara, where pepper spray was being tested for self-defense purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected female students were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital to receive the necessary medical attention.

School authorities expressed their worries and launched an inquiry to uncover the cause of the incident. While there are suspicions surrounding the involvement of some of the girls, it’s essential to emphasize that the investigation is still ongoing, and the facts will be established through the proper investigative process.

A police officer has confirmed the registration of a case related to the incident, and further investigations are underway to piece together the sequence of events and hold any responsible parties accountable.