Srinagar: A 32-year-old man from Dooniwara locality of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that the man died after a car he was travelling in met with an accident today morning.

The deceased was identified as Syed Asrar son of Syed Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Dooniwara area of Chadoora.

The official said that the man was working in Jeddah.

More details awaited. (KNO)