Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search on

38 militants killed in South Kashmir in June

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Waghama area of Bijbehara in South kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

Reports quoting an official said that two militants have been killed in an exchange of fire while as search operation is on in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

News agency KNO quoting sources said that a militant associated with ISJK, who according to police was involved in attack on CRPF at Bijbehara on last Friday in which a CRPF personal and 5 old year old were killed, is one among the slain duo.

Penitently this is the 13th encounter in South Kashmir in the month of June in which so far 38 militants have been Killed —(KNO)