SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, has urged residents not to panic by flocking to petrol pumps with vehicles and bottles. He assured that the Valley has enough petrol, diesel, kerosene, and LPG to last for nearly a month.

He urged the public to remain calm and assured them that the ongoing transporter strike would not adversely impact Kashmir. Negotiations are underway with the transporters, and the divisional administration is dedicated to ensuring that there is no scarcity of essentials, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, during the winter months, said the Divisional Commissioner. (KNO)

