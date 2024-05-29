Kashmir swelters: IMD issues yellow alert for J&K

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ‘yellow’ for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh.



Severe heatwave conditions have been predicted For Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until May 28. Rajasthan’s Phalodi recorded the highest temperature at 49.8 degrees Celsius in India last Sunday. It was followed by Delhi’s Mungeshpur at 48.3 degrees Celsius, Uttarakhand’s Jhansi at 47.7 degrees Celsius, and Punjab’s Faridkot at 47.4 degrees Celsius.



The IMD stated, “Heatwave to severe heatwave is very likely over many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 27th May 2024, and heatwave is very likely over isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat.”



IMD scientist Naresh Kumar indicated that there will be no respite from the scorching heat in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Punjab for the next three to five days. He explained, “The maximum temperature in West Rajasthan’s Phalodi is touching 50 degrees Celsius. The next 3-4 days will be the same in Rajasthan, and we have issued a red alert. After that, the temperature will gradually decrease… In Delhi-NCR, the temperatures may reach 47 degrees. The temperature will remain the same for the next three days. After that, there may be some relief.”



Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, and Mahe on various dates, providing some relief from the scorching heatwave conditions in these regions.





The IMD said, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28.”



The statement further indicated the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, in Arunachal Pradesh on May 28, and Mizoram and Tripura on May 27. Additionally, Kerala and Mahe are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on May 29 and 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)