Srinagar: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended after fresh snowfall triggered shooting stones blocking the road at different places.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was injured on Saturday when ‘shooting stone’ hit his truck in Ramban. Identified as Wasim Ahmed son of Baramulla, he was hit by a shooting when he was standing near the truck. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital

Kashmir snow: Traffic suspended on national highway, hundreds of vehicles stranded 6 Kashmir snow: Traffic suspended on national highway, hundreds of vehicles stranded 7 Kashmir snow: Traffic suspended on national highway, hundreds of vehicles stranded 8 Kashmir snow: Traffic suspended on national highway, hundreds of vehicles stranded 9

“Jammu Srinagar national highway closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall in Qazigund area, rain and shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria road, Panthal on Banihal-Ramban patch” a traffic department official said.

Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the highway of the debris and shooting stones, which pose a grave danger to the lives of the people, he said adding that snow is being cleaned on the Qazigund side.

Kashmir Weather, a private forecaster, said six to eight inches of snow has accumulated near the Jawahar tunnel.