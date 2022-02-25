SRINAGAR: Search and rescue operation has entered the third day to trace six persons who went missing at Warwan in Kishtwar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have kept a helicopter on standby to help in the rescue mission. Two teams have set out on foot to clear snow and locate the missing persons.

“Rescue mission launched to search 6 missing persons at Margan Top. One team proceeded along with the snow cutter machine and JCB, headed by SDM. Accompanied by Tehsildar, MED, and NHIDCL officials. The second team comprising army and local volunteers has set out on foot. Third by helicopter from Larkipora, currently on standby, waiting for the weather to improve,” said Aamir Ali, director, disaster management department.

Aamir said six persons from Warwan went on foot from Anantnag via Margan Top when they went missing. “They made their last call from Margan Top, but they haven’t reached their homes till now. A search operation has been launched by Army, but their whereabouts could not be ascertained,” he said.

The missing men have been identified as Muhammad Akber Koka, Ghulam Nabi Koka, Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Gulzar Ahmed Koka, and Manzoor Ahmed Koka all from Choiudraman, Warwan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma told the local news that efforts are on to trace the missing persons

Meanwhile, MeT has forecast improvement in weather from today. “After widespread rain and snow, there is a significant decrease in precipitation. Overall improvement from Friday onwards in whole J&K,” said Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

Following the improvement in weather conditions, nearly 38 flights operated from Srinagar airport on Thursday. Eight flights were canceled.

Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been reopened for traffic. “Light Motor vehicles will ply from both sides today. There will be one way for heavy motor vehicles (HMVs). They will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar from Friday evening,” said an official at Traffic Control Unit, Ramban.