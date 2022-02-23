Amid continuous snowfall, at least ten flights have been cancelled while others to and fro Srinagar the ‘international’ airport have been delayed, officials said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After (G8-266/267 G8-357/358 and AI-3425/3426), UK 611/612, SG 8374, SG 8475, G8-191/193, G8-911/913, 6E-5076/5079 and 6E-2363/2364 are also cancelled,” Airport Authority of India said in a tweet. “All other flights of all airlines are delayed,” the AAI said, adding, “There is no let up from the skies. We will post next update at 1230.”

Following flights are also cancelled due to continuous snowfall and low visibility:-



UK 611/612

SG 8374

SG 8475

G8-191/193

G8-911/913

6E-5076/5079

6E-2363/2364



There is no let up from the skies



We will post next update at 1230 — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 23, 2022

The snowfall accumulation is continuous, it said. “We will wait for the snow fall to stop before taking decision on flight operations,” AAI said.

Officials told said that amid continuous snowfall and poor visibility, many flights are expected to be cancelled. However a final call would be taken by the authorities concerned, they said. While three flights have been cancelled already, AAI has urged all commuters to watch for updates regarding operationalising or otherwise of the flights.