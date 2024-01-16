In a recent statement, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Corps Commander of the Army’s 15 Corps (Chinar Corps), expressed satisfaction with the current security situation in Kashmir. Speaking at the inauguration of the General Bipin Rawat Sports Stadium in Baramulla, he acknowledged the positive developments but noted that there is still some distance to cover for achieving complete peace in the region.

The Corps Commander highlighted the progress in Kashmir, emphasizing the bright future ahead for the youth. Regarding the issue of narco-terrorism, Lt Gen Ghai assured that the Army is actively collaborating with the state administration and J-K Police to address and control this aspect of terrorism.

The newly inaugurated sports stadium, named after the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, was a momentous occasion, according to Lt Gen Ghai. He expressed pride in the event, considering it significant for both the Army and the region of Baramulla.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the commitment to further enhance the facilities at the stadium, Lt Gen Ghai affirmed that the Army would provide necessary support for its improvement.