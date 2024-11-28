Kashmir Shivers as Srinagar and Other Regions Record Coldest Night of the Season

The minimum temperature has plummeted and settled below freezing point across Kashmir with many of the stations including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the season’s coldest night.

The night temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.1 degree Celsius.

Shopian was the coldest in Kashmir as the mercury plummeted and settled at minus 5.5 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded minus 5.0 degree Celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius.

Notably, the weatherman has predicted back-to-back Western Disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow evening, saying that light rains and snowfall is expected during the next few days