Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed an improvement in the night temperature bringing respite to the residents from cold and fog.

The weather has forecasted the dry weather and fog to continue till November 28.

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir—Srinagar—recorded a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said. They added that the minimum temperature stayed above freezing point in the city for the first time in last five days.

Besides, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kokernag, Kulgam and Kupwara recorded minimum temperatures between 0-1.7 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Shopian where mercury settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius. The weatherman attributed the rise in last night minimum temperature to the arrival of a western disturbance that is expected to affect the system, resulting in a reduction in early morning fog