SRINAGAR: Snow is predicted for the 9th of January in Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological department said on Friday.

According to a spokesperson from the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry until January 8th. However, on the 9th of January, there is a likelihood of generally cloudy conditions over the plains, with the possibility of light snow in isolated higher reaches.

Following the snowy interlude on the 9th, the weather from the 10th to the 14th of January is anticipated to be generally dry in the region.

In terms of minimum temperatures, the official reported that Srinagar, the Summer Capital, is experiencing a chilly minus 3.0 degrees C, matching the temperature in Qazigund. Kokernag records minus 2.0 degrees C, while Pahalgam reaches a bone-chilling minus 4.5 degrees C. Kupwara measures minus 2.6°C, and Gulmarg registers minus 3.5 degrees C. (KS)

