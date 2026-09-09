Kashmir offers fresh opportunities for filmmakers: Sippy

Srinagar, Sep 9: Veteran filmmaker and “Sholay” director Ramesh Sippy said he has been visiting Kashmir since 1964 and expressed hope that he and other filmmakers will be able to return to the Valley to shoot more films.

Sippy, whose notable works include “Shaan” and “Saagar”, also expressed enthusiasm about watching films at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) and witnessing the emerging generation of cinematic talent.

“I have been coming here since 1964, very often. In between, there were problems, so we couldn’t come. But now it has reopened, everything is fine,” he told reporters here.

“I hope people will come, tourists will come, filmmakers will also come to shoot films just like they used to. There is also encouragement from the government. So, let’s hope for the future, even better than this,” he said.

Asked whether he plans to shoot a film in the Valley, Sippy said, “Right now we have come, observed everything and hope we will do it soon.”

Sippy said he was looking forward to seeing the work of young filmmakers and encouraging emerging talent.

“I look forward to watching some good films here and, just as nice things were being said about my films, to be able to say about their films that, look, these are good films. And to see other young makers receive encouragement to make good films,” he added.

Addressing criticism of contemporary filmmaking, Sippy said Indian cinema continues to have talented filmmakers producing quality work.

“I believe that even today, we have very good talent. People are making good films. Just recently, Imtiaz Ali’s film (‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’) came out. It shows people have started making good cinema and will continue to make it,” he said.

“Today’s filmmakers are doing their job, appreciate what they are doing, and encourage people who want to make such kinds of films,” Sippy added.