Kashmir Night Temp Rises Despite Wet Spell Forecast from March 21

Amid forecast for rains and snow on March 21-22, night temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

While generally dry weather has been forecast during the next 24 hours, a meteorological department official here told GNS that there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir and Jammu division from March 21-22.

On March 23, he said, weather is expected to be generally dry weather and on March 24, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.

From March 25-26, he said, generally dry weather is expected while from March 27-28, weather is generally going to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility light rain/snow at few place.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 2.5°C on the previous night which was below normal by 0.5°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.1°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.9°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.6°C and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote 9.3°C and Bhaderwah 4.6°C, he said. (GNS)

