Kashmir Marathon Concludes With Message of Unity, Fitness and Youth Empowerment: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon – Run for Unity, commending the enthusiasm, energy and participation of thousands of runners and describing the event as a symbol of peace, unity, fitness and progress in the Union Territory.

The marathon, organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, witnessed participation of more than 6,000 runners across different categories, bringing together youth, sports personalities and people from different sections of society.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the Run for Unity was not merely a test of speed or endurance, but represented collective determination, faith and the power of people moving together towards a common goal.

“Run for Unity race is not merely the speed of our steps. It is the speed of our resolve and it is the speed of that faith which tells us that when people walk together, no destination remains impossible,” the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted India’s diversity, observing that despite differences in language, traditions, food and attire, the country’s “heartbeat remains one.”

He said unity is India’s strength, adding that when millions of people move in one direction with a shared resolve, even the most difficult challenges can be overcome.

Sinha said the Kashmir Marathon had conveyed a strong message of national unity, particularly through the participation of young people.

“Through the Kashmir Marathon- Run for Unity, youth have sent a message that no goal is too distant for a united India,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the participation of runners should be viewed as an investment in a shared future, noting that their run symbolised the aspirations of a new generation of Jammu & Kashmir that seeks a better India.

He said the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are working tirelessly towards making the Union Territory self-reliant and developed, and called upon them to play an active role in nation-building.

LG Calls for Drug-Free, Fit Youth

Sinha urged young people to embrace discipline, physical fitness and brotherhood, while staying away from drugs and other forms of substance abuse.

Referring to the 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign, he said the initiative had mobilised thousands of young people through padyatras and civic action programmes.

He called upon the youth to become brand ambassadors of the Fit India Movement and contribute towards building a healthier and stronger society.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasised that the true spirit of a marathon goes beyond merely crossing the finish line.

He said the real victory lies in supporting one another, holding each other’s hands and moving forward together.

‘Different Paths, One Destination’

Calling for continued unity and collective determination, Sinha said people may follow different paths and have diverse identities, but their national identity and ultimate destination remain common.

“Let us take this resolve—though we may have come from different paths, our destination is one. Our identities may be many, but our national identity is one. Our pace may differ, but our India is one, unbroken, and with the resolve of a Developed India @2047, it is continuously moving forward,” he said.

The event concluded with the felicitation of participants and recognition of the spirit of sportsmanship and unity displayed during the marathon.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed Police Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID M.K. Sinha, senior officers of the Police and Civil Administration, prominent sports personalities and a large number of youth were present at the felicitation ceremony.

The Kashmir Marathon – Run for Unity emerged as a major youth-oriented sporting event, highlighting the themes of fitness, unity, peace, discipline and collective responsibility.