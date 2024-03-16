Kashmir Experience Drop in Night Temp, Dry Weather Ahead

SRINAGAR: Except for Gulmarg and Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a decrease in night temperatures, while the meteorological department has predicted generally dry weather until March 20.

A meteorological department official stated that Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2°C, compared to the previous night’s 1.7°C, indicating a deviation of 2.5°C below normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of JK.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.1°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.9°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 11.1°C and it was below normal by 2.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.0°C, Batote 6.3°C and Bhaderwah 3.6°C, he said.

While largely dry weather has been forecast till March 20, the weatherman said that a fresh spell of rain and snow was expected in J&K thereafter till March 24. (GNS)

