Dense fog continued to engulf most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday while the mercury also settled below freezing point at all the stations across the Valley.

With no forecast of any weather activity till December 31st, Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the foggy mornings would continue to be witnessed during the next few days till December 31st.

Besides, the night temperature continues to settle below freezing point across the Valley today while Pahalgam was the coldest place at minus 4.7 degree Celsius.

According to the data prepared by the MeT department here, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 3.0 degree Celsius while a similar night temperature of minus 3.0 degree Celsius was also recorded in South Kashmir’s Qazigund station.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degree Celsius—(KNO)

