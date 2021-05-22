Kashmir doctors want separate accommodation, cite COVID threat to families; div com says ‘will resolve matter soon’

Srinagar: Stung by second COVID wave, doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated hospitals have sent an SOS to authorities for separate accommodation to save their families from infection.

Unlike last year, the doctors working at the frontlines have not been provided with temporary accommodation by the district administration. They fear that their family members might contract the infection.

“More than 120 resident doctors of GMC Srinagar have been infected by COVID-19. To save our families from the dangers of getting infected, we request the admin to provide us with temporary accommodation,” tweeted Resident Doctors Assocation (RDA)of GMC Srinagar and Associated Hospitals.

RDA spokesperson Dr. Irtifa Kanth said in 2020 hotel accommodation helped the doctors to quarantine themselves after duty hours in the COVID-19 ward.

“Now, we are putting the lives of our family members in danger,” he said.

Dr. Kanth noted that resident doctors are being treated step-motherly. “We appeal to the Kashmir administration to kindly provide us the same treatment like other doctors across Jammu and Kashmir,” Kanth said.

Principal Government Medical College Srinagar Dr. Samia Rashid said the matter has already been discussed with the district administration.

“We have written to them and requested temporary accommodation for the resident doctors like Jammu. We are awaiting their response,” Dr. Samia said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole said they have already provided accommodation to a section of frontline workers.

“We will soon resolve the matter with regard to resident doctors and provide them with accommodation,” Pole said.

Doctors, nurses, and paramedics around the world are facing an unprecedented workload in overstretched health facilities, and with no end in sight.

They are working in stressful and frightening work environments, not just because the virus is little understood, but because in most settings they are under-protected, overworked, and themselves vulnerable to infection.