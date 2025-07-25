Kashmir Craft Dealers Given 7-day Deadline To Remove Machine-Made Items Or Face Blacklisting, Deregistration: J&K Govt

Srinagar : In an unprecedented move, the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir today issued a Notice giving Kashmir handicraft dealers a seven-day ultimatum to remove all machine-made products, largely imports from Turkey & Iran, from their Showrooms, failing which, the department warned, they will be blacklisted & deregistered for unfair trade practice under the relevant sections of law.

Addressing the dealers, the Notice, issued vide No. H&HD/DDQC/TTA/95/2025, dated 25.07.2025, reads that, “you have been granted registration under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Tourist Trade Act, 1978, for the sale of Kashmir handicraft products at your respective showrooms/outlets.” As part of the registration process, the Notice reads that craft dealers have submitted a duly-sworn affidavit, wherein they undertook to exclusively display and sell genuine Kashmir handicraft products at your business establishment.

The Notice further states that under ‘Violation of Rules’ section that during recent inspections conducted by this office, it was found that several dealers have breached the extant rules by displaying and selling machine-made products, misrepresented as genuine Kashmir handicrafts. Such malpractices undermine the authenticity and reputation of Kashmir handicrafts, the Notice reads.

An official spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, in a press release, stated that in response to these violations, this office has imposed penalties on defaulting dealers in accordance with the provisions of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978. “Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Director IICT and the Inspection Squad of Quality Control Division, visited various showrooms in City Centres in areas like Nishat, Nehru Park and Munawarabad, warning the Showrooms to immediately remove the machine-made products, failing which such showrooms shall be blacklisted and de-registered,” he added.

Further, under G.I. labelling and misbranding concerns section, Notice reads that many Kashmir handicrafts are registered under the Geographical Indication of Goods Act (G.I.), Registry of India, Chennai, to protect their authenticity. To curb misbranding and promote genuine products, the department has introduced G.I-based QR labelling for various crafts at PTQCC, IICT & Quality Control labs. “However, it has come to our notice that a dealer recently affixed a fake QR label on a machine-made carpet, misrepresenting it as a genuine handmade product. Consequently, the said dealer has been blacklisted and deregistered,” the Notice further reads.

As per the notice, all registered dealers have been directed to ensure within 7 days from the issuance of this Notice, that their showrooms exclusively display and sell genuine Kashmir handicraft products and that no machine-made products are displayed or sold.

The spokesman further stated that the Notice directs concerned Kashmir Handicraft dealers to ensure all relevant documents, including G.I. labelling certifications, are prominently displayed at Craft Showrooms for inspection and sale purposes.

Quoting from the Notice, the spokesman said that the machine-made products are banned from being sold or displayed in Kashmir handicraft showrooms registered under handicraft or handloom categories, & any violation & misbranding including by way of pasting fake QR codes and pulling out the machine-made labels shall attract relevant clauses/provisions of the Quality Control Act, J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, GI Act as well as the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He further said that the Notice warned of consequences of non-compliance. It reads that failure to comply with this directive within the stipulated period shall result in appropriate action under the provisions of the J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978, including penalties, deregistration, blacklisting or other legal measures as deemed necessary.

Furthermore, it advised all unregistered dealers/ hawkers dealing in the business of Kashmir Handicrafts to immediately approach the Quality Control Division of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department for registration of their establishments under the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978.