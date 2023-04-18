Mumbai: Kashmir-born actress Hina Khan is under fire for wearing a bold red outfit in Ramzan.

Hina Khan attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu’s JW Marriot on Sunday. Several photos and videos of Hina in a bold red outfit went viral on social media.

Internet users questioned her outfit and a few termed it socially unacceptable. Few users wonder why is she posing in Western dress in Ramzan, while others reminded her of her Umrah which she performed very recently.

Sharing the photographs from the event, she wrote, ” I know m fire and you are craving to burn.”

Taking a dig at Hina’s choice, one of the Instagram user wrote, “ Bekar hai tum umra ki thi phir yeah sab wo bhi ramzan abhi chal rahe h ..”.

Another user wrote,” Ramadan me umarah jaake aaye hai kuch log aur begairqti ki numaish bhi krte hai.”

”Ya to umrah py bhi buss videos bnany gai hui thi esy logu ko waha gussne bhi nai dena chaye No entry..bloody bullshit islam ko badnam kr rahy,” a third user commented.