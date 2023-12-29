Srinagar: The Kashmir Booksellers and Stationers Association (KBSA) expressed concerns over a recent notice issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education prescribing its textbooks to schools.

Addressing a press conference here in Srinagar, the KBSA president Khursheed Jan, as per by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), expressed concerns regarding a notice issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, stating that they should have been informed about the it two to three months earlier.

“If we had been informed in advance, we could have halted further printing stocks and possibly avoided significant losses. We have also taken loans from banks, and without proper intervention, we might face bankruptcy. “Therefore, we earnestly request the government of Jammu and Kashmir to investigate this matter and reconsider the directive, emphasizing its potential implications,” he said.

Jan urged authorities to give them a grace period of 2-3 years to manage their existing stocks so that they settle their financial obligations and repay their bank loans.

“We would like to request the LG Administration to intervene and halt JK Bose’s recent order, emphasizing the need for reconsideration of the directive due to its potential implications,” said Jan.

“The recently issued order issued by the Director Academics stated that any deviation or non-compliance of the instructions of the board or government of Jammu and Kashmir or even non-adoption of JKBOSE prescribed text books and curricula by any academic institution shall warrant a disciplinary action, imposition of a penalty up to Rs.50,000 or both.”