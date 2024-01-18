SRINAGAR: Dry weather in Kashmir is anticipated to conclude by the end of January, bringing relief from the prolonged dry spell.

The Meteorological department officials predict moderate snowfall between January 29 and January 31. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, speaking on behalf of the local Meteorological department, conveyed that a more precise forecast would be available in the upcoming days.

“The current system indicates the possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from January 29 to January 31. However, clarity on this matter will be provided in the coming days,” stated Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.

During the ongoing dry spell, people performed special prayers, known as ‘Salat-ul-Istisqa,’ at the Masjids and engaged in the traditional practice of Sas-Ras, seeking divine intervention to end the prevailing weather conditions.

The extended dry spell not only led to a reduction in water levels in rivers and streams but also resulted in a decline in tourist footfall.

Despite the overall dry conditions, certain areas experienced light snowfall today due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance (WD).

Reports indicate that several areas, including Doodhpatri, Sinthan top, and others, received light snowfall on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, another feeble WD is expected to impact J&K on the night of January 20th, leading to light rain and snow over isolated middle and higher reaches.

Between January 25-27, there is also a possibility of light rain and snowfall in a few places, as mentioned by Dr Mukhtar.

Furthermore, there was a slight improvement in night temperatures on Wednesday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam once again emerged as the coldest place at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort, recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag and Kupwara recorded minimum temperatures of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. (KNO)

