Karwani reviews construction of transit accommodations for PM package employees

ANANTNAG, JULY 6: Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Dr Arvind Karwani, today inspected transit accommodations for PM package employees under construction in South Kashmir.

Dr Karwani, while interacting with the site engineers, exhorted upon them to ensure timely completion of the buildings so that the quarters can be allotted to the eligible employees at the earliest. He also enjoined upon them to ensure that all quality parameters are maintained while executing these vital works.

He also interacted with the PM package employees, listening to their demands, particularly related to the allotment of quarters. They were assured that all their genuine issues will be redressed.

Later, Dr Karwani visited the Swami Vivekananda Nagdandi Ashram, Achabal, Anantnag. He had an exclusive round of the Ashram, enquiring about functioning of the utility from BL Bhat, Chairman, Administrative Committee and other members.

He was apprised of the Yoga activities being held on national level besides spiritual retreats, group meets and symposia organised at the Ashram, as part of the annual calendar.

Dr Karwani highly appreciated the social and spiritual work being done by the Ashram. He specially admired the role of the Nagdandi Ashram in successful conduct of Mata Kheerbhawani Yatra this year.