Karnataka leads medal tally with eight Gold medal

GULMARG: As the weather was sunny , the Khelo India winter games progressed smoothly as the scheduled events were held in all the four disciplines. The day witnessed some thrilling competitions and spectacular performances by the participants in various snow sports events.

Nordic Skiing event was held at Golf Course while Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering and Snowboard sports were organised at Kangdoori.

In overall medal tally, including phase 01 of Ladakh and phase 2nd Gulmarg, Karnataka is leading with eight gold and two silver medals followed by Maharashtra with six gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Showing consistent performance, Army is positioned at third position with a score of 4,3,3 of medals .

In the Nordic skiing event, Padma Namgial of the Indian Army clinched the gold medal in the men’s 15kms run category, followed by Manjeet and Rameez Ahmad Padder, who bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. The winners were felicitated by six-time Olympian Sheva Keshavan who congratulated the athletes for exemplary performance.

In Skii Mountaineering Relay at Kandoori of Mens Category Army bagged Gold, Uttrakhand Silver and J&K Bronze. In the same event of Womens category, Himachal Pradesh won gold and J&K achieved silver.

In alpine skiing of men giant slalom Baqir Hussain of army clinched gold, Pranav of Himachal scored silver while bronze also went to army as Debendra Gurgung got third position.

Similarly, in snowboard at Kangdoori of men category Kulvinder Sharma and Karan sing of army took away gold and silver medals respectively while Mehraj ud din Khan scored bronze

In the same event of women Himachal once again sweeps the medals as Preeti Thakur, Pakarti Thakur and Deepika Thakur took away Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile the winners of yesterday’s events were also felicitated today at medal ceremony at Golf Course, where the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, felicitated the winners and praised their achievements.

The winner while expressing the satisfaction over their performance gave credit to their hardwork and training they underwent to prepare the competitions. They expressed their satisfaction over the logistic support by the administration and different associations who are orgainsing the Khelo India Winter games.

Bhavan from Karnataka who has won two gold medals and is eyeing on the third medal in 10 KM event scheduled for tomorrow said, “I have been waiting for this movement for the entire year”. “I wish to represent India in next Olympic winter games and bring first medal for the country”, she said.

She also appreciated J&K Sports council for the arrangements and facilities enabling athletes to focus on the completions.

Rameez Padder, Nordic Skier from J&K, happens to have bright career as he had won two gold medals in 1st & 2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games and bronze in 3rd edition again scored bronze today. He has also pitched hope to represent country at international level. “I wish that foreign country athletes also participate here” he said. Inviting youth to engage themselves in sports activities and develop sports spirit, Padder said, “Sports act as antidote to save youth from drugs”. He also emphasized for promotion of games and engaging youth in activities to utilize the potential of youngsters.