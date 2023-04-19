Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed that superstar Aamir Khan was once her ‘best friend’.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared a clip from Aamir Khan’s old television show Satyameva Jayate and Kangana wrote that Aamir Khan mentored her, but it all changed since her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan began. In the episode, she appeared with actresses Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra.

In the clip, Kangana could be seen talking about how she has consciously said no to item songs Bollywood after her friend’s young daughter learnt the dance steps of one such song.

Kanagan wrote: “Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend… jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend… I don’t know where those days have gone). One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry. (sic)”