Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut helmed ‘LockUpp’ has landed in trouble after Kanchanbagh police in Hyderabad have registered a case against Ekta Kapoor and others in connection with the telecasting of the famous reality show despite a stay order

Acting on the complaint filed by Abdul Haleem, Managing Director of Pride Media, the Kanchanbagh police have lodged an FIR under sections 420 (Cheating), 406(Criminal Breach of Trust), and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of IPC against Ekta Kapoor of ALT Balaji, Balaji Tele Films Limited, (Nachiket Pantvaidya), Abhishek Rege (Endemol Shine India), Karan Bedi (Max Player).

The complainant has alleged that on April 29, XI Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court at Hyderabad has granted an injunction (Stay order)restraining publishing the series in the name ‘Lockupp’ on any platform and social media. Despite the order, the accused continued to stream the s show on their OTT platform (MX Player).

The MD of Pride Media also contended that the concept is owned by Pride Media through its proprietor, was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand, and registered under the copyright act on March 7, 2018.

It was registered with the Film Writers Association. In his petition, the plaintiff has described how the concept was developed and also explained the concept giving the details of the money invested by him at various stages of concept development.

The court had earlier taken on record the video clip of the trailer of Lock Upp and passed an ad-interim injunction order with an urgent notice prohibiting the exhibition of the show.

Pride Media has filed a petition before the court for contempt of court proceedings since the accused persons are planning to release the second season. The complainant requested to take necessary action against henchmen and punish them as per law.