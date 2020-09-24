Kajol remembers her first and only visit to Kashmir

Mumbai : Kajol shared a poster of her film Dil Kya Kare, which completes 21 years of release today. Ajay Devgn played the male lead in the film.

Kajol is celebrating 21 years of her film Dil Kya Kare, which released in 1999, today. She shared a poster of the film on social media which features the actress with her husband, Ajay Devgn. Dil Kya Kare was the first film of the couple together after their wedding. Along with the photo, she shared a Kashmir trivia.



Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, “The first and only time I ever went to Kashmir. What a beautiful beautiful place. Perfect for a love story don’t you think? #21YearsOfDilKyaKare (sic).”

Dil Kya Kare was produced by Ajay’s parents Veeru and Veena Devgn. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film has music by Jatin-Lalit. While Mahima Chaudhary played the role of Ajay’s wife in the film, Kajol played the other woman in his life. This was Ajay and Kajol’s first film together after their wedding on February 24, 1999.

On Wednesday, Kajol wished her mother Tanuja on her 77th birthday with a photo of the two. Kajol borrowed from the lyrics of the song Army by Ellie Goulding and wrote, “When I’m with you I’m standing with an army.” She further added, “Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that you chose me for a daughter…. always and forever. #foreveryourbaby (sic).”