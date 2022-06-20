A video of teacher and students dancing in a classroom is melting hearts.

“Deli sehar ka sara Meena Bazar leke…Kajra Mohabbat Wala। Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness. #SchoolLife #TeacherStudent” Manu wrote while sharing the video.

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

The lady teacher and her students are seen grooving to the remixed “Jhumka Bareli Wala” version.

The video has notched 6.83 lakh views on just one Twitter handle. The video has been shared by Manu Gulati, a teacher at a school in New Delhi, on her Twitter handle.

“Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning. I follow @ValaAfshar and attached one of his tweets on a similar line. All the very best,” reacted one user.

“@ManuGulati is also the winner of Fullbright Education Fellowship, USA and recently in April represented Delhi schools in “Active Teachers of Maharastra” academy forum where she was the star attraction ! She is the winner of Best Teacher’s Award,” said another

“Nice mam…. you are doing gr8…and inspiring many teachers like me,” said the third.