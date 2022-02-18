The sensation around viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ seems to be never ending. The song created a stir overnight and millennials couldn’t resist grooving to the crazy beats of the song. Bhuban Badyakar, the creator of the song has now got his long-due remuneration for the viral song.

Godhulibela Music, the music house which created the remixed version of the song that is taking the nation by storm, has now given a whooping sum of Rs 3 lakh to Bhuban. The amount got offered when internet asked questions whether or not poor peanut seller from Birbhum got any financial help from anyone.

“We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him,” said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music.

Kacha Badam is currently one of the most viral songs on internet in past few days. People globally, are shaking their leg on the beats of the song. On Thursday, he was brought to the West Bengal Police Headquarters, and was felicitated by West Bengal Police.

Bhuban, however composed the song just to attract the buyers of peanuts.