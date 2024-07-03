Kabra reviews flood preparedness; calls for effective strategy

SRINAGAR, JULY 03: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, today chaired a review meeting regarding flood preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the meeting, the ACS called for devising an effective strategy to deal with the anticipated floods. He called for evolving proper SoPs to tackle with the situation where every concerned individual is fully acquainted with his/her role and responsibility in the times of emergency. He directed the officers to remain in a state of alertness to combat any eventuality that may arise.

He called for having a detailed flood mapping/inundation map of each area to act accordingly. He exhorted the concerned officers to have proper planning in place to deal effectively with natural disasters. He also asked for ensuring the mobilization of resources in advance besides the issuance of flood duty charts.

The ACS asked for devising a mechanism for timely reporting to higher authorities in case of emergency so that proper rescue measures are taken timely.

During the meeting, the Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (I&FC) Jammu/ Kashmir, presented a PPT apprising of the works carried out, so far, by the department. He also highlighted the plans of the department besides the contingency plan devised for the eventuality.

It was informed in the meeting that 24/7 control rooms have been established to monitor the gauge sites and duty roasters of officers. Besides, contact numbers of all concerned officers have been prepared and circulated among all for information.

It was further informed that early warning from the Integrated Operational Flood Forecasting System (IOFS) shall be issued for floods in major rivers of UT of J&K. IOFS is a web-GIS tool developed and run on forecasted weather data of IMD and generates warning bulletin on a predefined interval.

It will help to provide early warnings on impending hydro-meteorological disasters to disaster risk managers and agencies, and the community at large.

It was revealed that the monitoring stations have been established upstream of rivers so that in case of heavy rainfall or cloudburst in the river basin, timely warnings can be issued. The field staff has been geared up to remain alert for the impending flood event and take necessary measures as required.

The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Director Finance, Jal Shakti Department, J&K; Chief Engineer, PHE/I&FC/RTIC Jammu/Kashmir, Superintending Engineer- concerned, Executive Engineer, Flood Zonal Committee Jammu region/Kashmir region, Executive Engineer, JTFRP, Executive Engineer concerned while the outstation officers participated virtually.