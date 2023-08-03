Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an announcement on Wednesday, revealing that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are embarking on a separation.

In a joint statement shared on their official Instagram accounts, the prime minister and his wife conveyed that they engaged in numerous heartfelt and challenging discussions before arriving at this decision.

“While our paths may diverge at this point, we remain a tightly-knit family, bound by profound love and admiration for one another, and for the enduring legacy we have constructed and will continue to construct,” he expressed.

In consideration of their children’s well-being, the couple kindly requested privacy during this period.

Following the disclosure, Justin Trudeau’s office released a statement affirming that the couple has formalized a “legal separation agreement.”

“Their commitment to ensuring the legality and moral integrity of their separation is steadfast, and this commitment will endure as they move forward,” assured the statement from his office.

The prime minister’s office also emphasized the pair’s shared focus on nurturing their children within a secure, affectionate, and cooperative environment.

“Both parents will maintain a steadfast presence in the lives of their children, and Canadians can anticipate frequent sightings of the family together,” the statement assured. “Their first joint vacation, commencing next week, exemplifies this commitment.”

Sophie and Justin Trudeau’s initial connection was established during their childhood in Montreal. They later encountered each other again at a charitable event in 2003, as detailed by Vogue. The couple entered matrimony in 2005 and is parents to a trio of children – two sons and a daughter.