Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have come under fire for their comments on fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

In an online interview, Justin and Hailey made fun of people who observe fast during Ramzan.

Justin and Hailey are seen discussing the concept of fasting in an interview shared by a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram. “I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.” starts Justin.

Hailey then said that without having food for the whole day does not “make sense to her,” and further said, if you want to fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar.” “We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!” she concluded.

The couple’s comments have been condemned by many.

Actor Gauahar Khan slammed Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for their comment on fasting during Ramadan, and called them ‘dumb’ on her Instagram Stories.

“Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”