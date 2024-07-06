Justin Bieber Leaves India Shirtless, Reportedly Paid ₹82 Crore for Hour-Long Performance

Justin Bieber left India hours after his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Mumbai on Friday. The Canadian pop star rushed to the airport and didn’t pose with the paparazzi as the photographers kept requesting for pictures with him from a distance.

Bieber leaves India

A paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram which showed Justin and his entourage, along with security, arriving at Mumbai’s Kalina airport in SUVs. Justin quickly exited the car, greeted the airport officials, and entered the building. All this while, the paparazzi stationed outside the airport kept screaming, “Justin, we want a picture with you,” but their repeated requests went unheard. Justin was seen in a white vest as he left India.

In March this year, when Rihanna arrived in India for a pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika at Jamnagar, Gujarat, she not only performed on the stage but also stayed back for a while to meet and greet the guests. She even shook a leg with Janhvi Kapoor on the latter’s popular track Zingaat at the afterparty. She left India soon after, hugged and thanked the airport security, and also posed with the paparazzi before bidding adieu.

Bieber’s performance at sangeet

Going by the videos from the sangeet, Justin can be seen wearing a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature-style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage. He made guests groove on songs such as Baby, Never Let You Go, Love Yourself, Peaches, Boyfriend, Sorry, and Where Are U Now. Justin's first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022, but the tour was cancelled due to the singer's bad health.

The main ceremonies of Anant and Radhika’s wedding will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.