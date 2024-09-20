Justice Rabstan inspects construction works on courts in Ladakh

KARGIL, SEPTEMBER 20: In an endeavor to give impetus to Judicial Infrastructure in the UT of Ladakh, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan today inspected the ongoing construction works on various courts at Drass, Kargil and Khaltsi.

During his visit to Drass and Kargil, Justice Tashi was accompanied by M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The acting Chief Justice was accorded ceremonial guard of honour and warm reception by the Deputy Commissioner/CEO LAHDC Kargil, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Shree Ram SSP, Fariqa Nazir CJM, Wangiyal Tsering Special Mobile Magistrate, Chemet Yourgyal Secretary DLSA and Deldan Angmo Munsiff Sankhoo, Skalzang Superintending Engineer, President along with members of Bar Association Kargil and officers from civil administration and police.

Sadiq Ali, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), gave a detailed presentation about the ongoing projects, the progress made so far and the timeline fixed for completion of the projects.

Justice Tashi expressed satisfaction over the progress registered on various works, so far and impressed on the officers of the executing agency to optimally utilize the working season ensuring completion of construction works well in time.

Justice Tashi Rabstan was informed that the District Court complex Kargil is being constructed over 45 Kanal of land at Kurbuthang plateau at a cost of Rs 61.680 crore and 60% of the work has already been completed. The executing agency further informed that every endeavor is being made to complete the ongoing works within the timeline fixed.

Justice Tashi instructed all heads of the departments associated with the projects to work in tandem and ensure that the quality is maintained at all costs.

The Bar Association Kargil raised some issues regarding the Lawyer’s chambers which were addressed by the acting Chief Justice on the spot by issuing necessary directions to the concerned officers.

Enroute to Leh, the Chief Justice also inspected the under construction building of the Court of Munsiff and hoped that the same shall be completed within a couple of months.

Justice Tashi Rabstan interacted with the Judicial Officers and took stock of the pendency of the cases in their respective Courts and urged upon them to ensure speedy disposal of the cases specially those pertaining to senior citizens, women and the children. He also emphasized upon the Principal Magistrate JJB Kargil to fast track the pending enquiries of the Juveniles in conflict with law.