Justice Kumar inaugurates e-Seva Kendra at B’la

BARAMULLA: Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Judge, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Administrative Judge of Baramulla, visited Baramulla to take stock of the overall functioning of the courts and issues pertaining to the legal services in the territorial limits of district Baramulla.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Ashraf Malik; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa and others accorded a warm welcome to Justice Sanjeev Kumar on the occasion at the District Court Complex Baramulla.

During the visit, Justice Kumar thoroughly inspected the court complex and took a comprehensive stock of court operations and measures concerning court management, infrastructure and other issues.

On the occasion, Justice Kumar inaugurated e-Suvidha Kendra for the general public at District Court Complex Baramulla which offers multitude of services to the general public including booking of e-Mulakat appointment for the relatives lodged in jail, availing of free legal services, disposal of traffic challans, status of court cases among other important legal services.

Meanwhile, Justice Kumar interacted with Bar Association Baramulla where the members put forth their grievances to the Justice who assured them of prompt redressal to their issues at hand.