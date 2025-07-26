Justice for terror victims: LG interacts with SYSFF

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the 50-member delegation of Save Youth Save Future Foundation, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the efforts of the foundation for youth engagement, reaching out to families of terror victims, de-radicalization, and drug de-addiction.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation. Anika Nazir, Women’s Wing Head; Mudasir Ahmed Dar, South Kashmir Zonal President, and core team members of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation were present.

Later, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and Director General Military Operations (DGMO), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the fallen heroes on the eve of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the magnificent heroism and the spirit of sacrifice of valiant jawans and officers of the Armed Forces during India’s victory in ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999, also known as the Kargil War.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage, and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy. The gallantry, valour, and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire the generations to come,” the Lieutenant Governor said.